Alaska Airlines makes emergency landing at PDX

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing at PDX Wednesday after its right engine encountered a “mechanical issue,” the commercial airline said in a statement to KOIN 6 News.

According to Alaska Airlines, there were 150 passengers and 5 crew members on the Airbus A320 aircraft when it took off for San Francisco from Portland.

During the flight, the engine on the plane’s right side had a “mechanical issue,” and the pilot requested an emergency landing from PDX’s air traffic control.

The plane landed safely, and the airline said it’s helping the passengers find other flights while the aircraft is inspected.

The company did not elaborate on what caused the engine to malfunction or to what degree.