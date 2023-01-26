PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Alaska Airlines is saying peace out, plastic cups.

The Seattle-based company announced Wednesday that it is the first U.S. airline to end the use of plastic cups on board.

The air carrier has been switching to paper cups for inflight beverages and finally completed the transition. The company said the move replaces the more than 55 million plastic cups used every year with a more planet-friendly alternative.

The airline said 55 million plastic cups is equal to the weight of 24 Boeing 737s.

The new cups are responsibly sourced, Alaska Airlines said.

This isn’t the only way the company is working to reduce its plastic usage on flights.

The company is replacing plastic water bottles with Boxed Water, encouraging guests to fill their water bottles before they fly, and serving first-class drinks in glasses.

Alaska Airlines already eliminated the use of plastic straws and stir sticks in 2018.

“As part of our broader sustainability efforts, Alaska continues to pursue product innovations and supply chain advancements to achieve our 2025 goal of replacing the top five waste-producing items from onboard service and continuing to recycle,” Alaska Airlines wrote in a press release.

In 2021, Alaska Airlines established climate goals and has been working to reduce its impacts in carbon, waste and water. It hopes to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040.