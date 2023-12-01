PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – More than a year after a man was found dead in a Lloyd District parking garage, police have arrested the man they believe stabbed him.

Jeffery Joseph McNeill, 26, of Alaska is accused of committing the second-degree murder of 33-year-old Nick Henderson on Nov. 4, 2022.

Officers discovered Henderson during a welfare check call around 11:25 p.m. and noted that his death seemed to have “suspicious circumstances.” A medical examiner concluded his death was a homicide.

Portland police detectives launched an investigation and, by June 2023, offered a $2,500 cash reward for anyone with information that could lead to an arrest.

After identifying McNeill as a person of interest, investigators found that he was in custody of Clackamas County Jail on unrelated charges. He was transferred to Multnomah County on Friday.

McNeill is charged with second-degree murder and the unlawful use of a weapon related to a homicide. The case is still under investigation.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.