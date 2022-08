PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Albany Fire responded early Thursday morning to reports of a fire in southwest Albany.

When the fire crew arrived at the scene, they found the second floor of an apartment complex ablaze, officials said. The team worked quickly and rescued one person from an apartment upstairs.

There were no injuries to any residents or emergency services personnel.

The fire started in an upstairs apartment, but as of right now, officials say the cause is unknown.