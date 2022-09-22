PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Albany Police Department is currently investigating a sexual assault case with 68-year-old Jeffrey Richards as the suspect in custody.

On Sept. 21 at 5:53 p.m., APD received a report of sexual assault in the 4200 block of Ramona Place in Southeast Albany. Witnesses reported a woman crying and bleeding in the front yard of the residence. APD promptly drove the victim to a nearby hospital where she was treated and released.

Richards and the victim met earlier in the day at Ma’s Dairy Farm Tavern before returning to his home, according to detectives.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they surrounded the suspect’s place of residence. Richards refused to leave the scene or comply with police. About 11 hours later, APD executed a search warrant for him and his residence. They forcibly opened the front door. Richards surrendered during the search warrant and was then taken into custody without further incident.

Richards was arrested on charges of sodomy in the first degree, unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree and coercion. He was lodged in the Linn County Jail.

APD believes that Richards has been involved in similar incidents and released his mugshot as a result. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending. Anyone with further information can call Detective Gabe Flores at (541)-917-7680.