Corvallis PD: Albany officer shoots man armed with two knives

An Albany police officer shot a man who threatened him with a knife in each hand Christmas Eve night, according to the Corvallis Police Department. (Courtesy/CPD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Albany police officer shot a man who threatened him with a knife in each hand Christmas Eve night, the Corvallis Police Department said.

The exchange happened at 6 p.m. near the corner of 9th Avenue and Southeast Jackson Street, where Albany officers went to contact 51-year-old Thomas Leonard Jones on suspicion of violating a restraining order, according to CPD.

CPD said Jones threatened Albany Officer Jim Estes while the two were speaking and Jones advanced on him with a knife in each hand. Estes then ordered Jones to drop the knives before shooting him in the leg, police said.

Jones dropped the knives, police said, and officers provided first aid until he was taken to the hospital.

The Linn-Benton Major Crimes Team was activated and CPD is leading the ongoing investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Authorities asked anyone with potentially relevant information to contact CPD Lt. Dan Duncan at 541.766.6986.

No further details on the shooting were immediately released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.