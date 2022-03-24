PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of firing a gun into a crowd of demonstrators at Normandale Park on Feb. 19 was arraigned in Multnomah County Court Thursday afternoon.

Benjamin Smith, 43, has been charged with second-degree murder, four counts of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault. Smith pled not guilty to all charges.

Smith allegedly shot and killed 60-year old Brandy “June” Knightly on the night of the incident and seriously injured an additional five people.

Smith was identified as the alleged shooter on Feb. 22, but because he was in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered on the night of the incident, he was unable to be held at Multnomah County Jail until Wednesday.

At the request of the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Smith will be held in custody without bail pending the disposition of the criminal charges he is facing.