Aloha man arrested, accused of making racial slurs at FedEx driver

PORTLAND, Ore. – Deputies arrested an Aloha man Sunday afternoon after they say he threatened a FedEx delivery driver with a gun and made racial slurs toward the driver.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the incident shortly before 1 p.m.

Investigators say the FedEx driver was delivering packages near Southwest Cascadia Court and Southwest 188th Avenue in Aloha when a man came out of his house and stood in the street, blocking the FedEx truck. The sheriff’s office said the suspect, 68-year-old Rodney Bryant, of Aloha, made racial slurs toward the driver, who is a Black man.

The FedEx driver was able to drive away, but said Bryant got in his car and pulled alongside the truck, with his car door open. The FedEx driver said he could say Bryant had a gun in the car. He said Bryant continued to make racial slurs and then said he was “not afraid to use it.”

When the FedEx driver was away from the suspect, he called 911. Deputies arrested Bryant and recovered a pellet gun, which did not have an orange tip and was indistinguishable from a real gun.

Bryant was lodged at the Washington County Jail on charges of first-degree bias crime, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing. His bail was set at $10,000.