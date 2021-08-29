Alumni raise money for new facility at McDaniel High School

The alumni association is looking to raise $300,000 for the project.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Alumni at a local high school are raising money to build a new facility for student athletes.

An event at McDaniel High School – formerly Madison High School – in Northeast Portland allowed anyone who showed up to compete in a free-throw competition. People only had to pay a dollar per shot.

The money is going toward a fund to build a brand-new fieldhouse on campus.

“Totally enclosed, all sports, total access,” said Jeff Erdman, the president of the Madison Alumni Association, about the facility. “Fields for football (and) soccer. Track can you use it.”

The alumni association is looking to raise $300,000 for the project. Right now, they have about half the money raised.