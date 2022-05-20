PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A teenage suspect is behind bars accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in Beaverton.



16-year-old Daniel Gore was charged Friday in juvenile court on a first-degree murder charge, but there is a chance he could be tried as an adult. Li’s family said Milana did not know Gore.

The arrest finally brings some answers to the family of Milana Li more than a week after she was found dead.



Li’s family told KOIN 6 News they are overwhelmed with the wave of support shown by so many in the community.

The family was given a box of homemade cards from her classmates – sharing condolences and memories of their friend.

Milana Li’s family was given a box of homemade cards from the teen’s classmates – sharing condolences and memories of their friend. May 20, 2022 (KOIN).

“I never see her angry, she was always smiled ‘okay grandma, okay grandma,’” Li’s grandmother, Lydia Li, said.



Her grandmother explained that the pain from the loss is almost unbearable.



“Pain…this pain is not possible to describe, you have to go through this pain. I don’t want anybody to go through that,” Lydia Li said.



The family described Milana as shy but kind, and always happy with what she had — rarely, if ever, asking for gifts or material things. Her grandmother told KOIN 6 News about the time they surprised Milana with a trip to the cell phone store – something she never asked for.



“She was speechless, she didn’t know what to say, ‘thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you,” Li’s grandmother said.



Milana leaves behind two siblings, including a 5-year-old sister who adored her.



“Milana was for her a second mom,” Li said. “She was taking care of her very well and Milana was a responsible girl.”



Li says the little girl does not understand where her sister went and asks when she and Milana will be able to play together again. “’I miss so much Milana, where is she, when will she be back?’” Li said.

Milana had a growth spurt recently and had outgrown her clothes. When her mom and grandmother took her shopping, she was content to buy only a tee shirt and jeans and she never got a chance to wear the clothes.



Li was laid to rest on Thursday. A public memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Mill Bible Church.