Amber Alert issued for boy last seen in Snoqualmie, Wash.

Investigators say 3-year-old Maximus Woodward was taken from his father’s home by his non-custodial mother, Morgan Cooper-Mcwade, left, on Dec. 27, 2020. They may be with a man named Edward Carte, who has reportedly made threats to kill Cooper-Mcwade and her children. Photos courtesy National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Investigators say the boy and his non-custodial mother may be with a man who has threatened to kill them.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Law enforcement officials in Washington issued an Amber Alert Sunday night for a 3-year-old boy who was last seen in Snoqualmie.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Maxiumus Woodward was kidnapped from his father’s home Sunday. They say the boy’s mother, who is prohibited from contacting her child per a court order, was the person who took him.

Morgan Cooper-Mcwade, photo courtesy National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Investigators say Woodward and his mother, Morgan Cooper-Mcwade, may be with a man named Edward Carte, who has reportedly made threats to kill Cooper-Mcwade and her children.

Woodward is a 3-year-old Native American boy. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds. He has long hair that reaches the bottom of his back. He was last seen wearing a black leather vest, a red sweatshirt, and dark blue jeans.

Edward Carte, photo courtesy National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Cooper-Mcwade is 28 years old. She is white and has blonde and pink hair and green eyes. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. She has a spider web tattoo on her chest and was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.

Carte is a 39-year-old white man with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone who sees them should call 911 or the Snoqualmie Police Department at (425) 837-3200 immediately.