PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Amtrak is resuming its trips to Vancouver, British Columbia for the first time since the service was paused early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first train ride will cross the Canada border on Monday, September 26.

The first train will leave Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stop at five cities along the way and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m. From there, the train will head south from Vancouver at 5:45 p.m. and arrive in Seattle at 10:10 p.m.

“This single roundtrip will be offered daily, with a second daily trip added in the future as Amtrak staffing and equipment allow,” Amtrak wrote in a news release.

The route also offers three daily round trips between Portland and Seattle, two daily round trips between Eugene and Portland, two daily buses between Seattle and Bellingham and four daily buses between Seattle and Vancouver, BC.

Service between Vancouver, BC and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 because of the pandemic.

Travelers on Amtrak should know that in addition to the standard entry documentation requirements, there are several additional requirements for travel into Canada and the United States.

Non-U.S. citizen passengers hoping to travel into the U.S. must be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccine.

All passengers traveling into Canada must use the ArriveCAN app before crossing the border and must wear a mask in Canadian stations and onboard trains while traveling through Canada. Non-Canadian citizens must be fully vaccinated and carry the vaccination record that was uploaded into ArriveCAN.

Customers can purchase tickets at Amtrak.com or at Amtrak ticket desks or by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL.

Amtrak Cascades runs along the water from British Columbia, through Washington and Oregon. This is the second of three Amtrak services to Canada that have resumed. Service to Toronto was announced earlier in 2022.