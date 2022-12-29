PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene. The company is lowering the price of tickets to provide travelers with more affordable options.

Starting Jan. 4, Amtrak said riders can take the train from Portland to Eugene for as low as $17. Prices between other Oregon stops have been reduced as well, some by as much as 30%.

“We looked at the high cost of driving on I-5 in the Willamette Valley and realized we could offer something better,” said Karyn Criswell, Public Transportation Division administrator for the Oregon Department of Transportation. “The rates are more affordable, the ride is extremely comfortable and it’s much more relaxing than fighting traffic.”

Every day, Amtrak Cascades operates two roundtrip trains between Eugene and Portland. Several trains make connections going farther north to Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. However, it’s only the Oregon portion of the route that’s offering new, lower prices.

ODOT released the chart below showing the lowest fares between destinations starting Jan. 4.

From/To Portland Oregon City Salem Albany Oregon City $3 Salem $10 $7 Albany $12 $9 $8 Eugene $17 $15 $11 $10

Tickets are available to purchase now on AmtrakOregon.com.

The website also provides more information about exploring Oregon via Amtrak Cascades. It suggests places to visit and things to see and do in the Willamette Valley.

As of Dec. 20, AAA said Oregon’s average gas price was $3.83. While that’s a significant decrease from prices the state saw earlier in 2022, it’s still higher than the average price of gas in Oregon a year ago – $3.77.