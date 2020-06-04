Andy Ngo sues Rose City Antifa, others for $900,000

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A Portland man has filed a new lawsuit against the black-clad anti-fascists called antifa who allegedly attacked him for documenting a milkshake-themed protest in Portland last year.

In the 11 months since the events of June 29, 2019, Andy Ngo has arguably become antifa’s Public Enemy No. 1 and a cause celebre in conservative circles for his articles and online posts of videos showing street brawling here and across the country.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, June 4, in Multnomah County court, Ngo seeks at least $900,000 in damages for assault, battery, emotional distress and racketeering by those who acted to “suppress Ngo’s journalism through intimidation and violence,” and for “ongoing neurological and health issues.”

“Antifa is an openly extremist movement with the training and intent of destabilizing this country and overthrowing our constitution,” Ngo said during a live-streamed press conference. “The protection of foolish politicians and the media have emboldened this movement to carry out unprecedented terrorist attacks.”

Listed as defendants in the lawsuit are Rose City Antifa, an “unincorporated association,” Corbyn Belyea, alleged Rose City Anitfa member Benjamin Bolen, local activist John Hacker, Madison Lee Allen and Joseph Christian Evans, who the lawsuit says lives under the Burnside Bridge, as well as 50 unnamed parties.

The lawsuit was filed by James L. Buchal — chair of the Multnomah County Republicans, who is additionally defending Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson against criminal charges — Harmeet K. Dhillon, and the Center for American Liberty.

While not directly listed as defendants, Dhillon said she plans to pursue discovery and hold liable other associates listed into the 17-page suit, including alleged antifa leader Luis Marquez and Pop Mob, a local Portland group alleged to coordinate with Rose City Antifa.

The lawsuit accuses Bolen of punching Ngo during a May 1 protest near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Southwest Portland, while Hacker is accused of throwing an “unnamed liquid” on Ngo and taking his phone inside a local gym on May 7, 2019.

Belyea is accused of throwing a milkshake on Ngo during the June 29 protest; Evans and Allen are also accused of attacking him that day near the Justice Center, which is currently the flashpoint for the ongoing George Floyd protests. Finally, the suit alleges that six people wearing masks of Ngo’s face appeared outside his family home while Ngo was inside on Halloween.

Ngo and Dhillon said that state and local authorities haven’t taken their concerns seriously, noting that Portland Police Bureau detectives stopped communicating with Ngo in 2019. “The mayor is very openly left wing and has never criticized antifa one time,” said Ngo of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who is police commissioner.

Dhillon described incoming Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt as “a prosecutor who doesn’t believe in prosecution from what I can tell.”

