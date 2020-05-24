2-faced Oregon kitten Biscuits and Gravy dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Biscuits and Gravy, the 2-faced Oregon kitten that captured national attention after being born this week, died Saturday night.

The kitten’s owner, Kyla King, confirmed the information to KOIN 6 News.

The rare Janus kitten – so-called for the Roman god Janus often depicted with two faces in mythology — was one of litter born on Wednesday. They suffer from a rare congenital defect called disprosopus, or cranial duplication. Most Janus cats don’t live longer than a day but one defied the odds. His name was “Frank and Louie” and he passed away in 2014 at the age of 15.

On Thursday, BJ King told KOIN 6 News, “We’re not super optimistic but it does seem pretty lively and has an appetite and seems to be doing pretty well.”

“It’s smaller than the other kittens but it could be the runt, too, on top of having two faces,” Kyla said at that time.

They named their kitten Biscuits and Gravy—”Biscuit” for short—and Kyla bottle fed it, kept it warm by tucking it into her shirt and even slept with it through the night in a separate room because BJ is allergic to cats. They said Biscuit’s mother is the only tame barn cat that lives on their farm and was also bottle-fed as a kitten by Kyla.

This unique kitten even has a special talent: it can meow and eat at the same time.

“Meow out of one mouth and eat out of the other,” BJ said.

The Kings said they planned to enjoy whatever time they had with Biscuit — which turned out to be about 4 days.