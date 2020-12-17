250 guinea pigs arrive at Oregon Humane Society

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The owner of 250 guinea pigs found themself overwhelmed by so many pets. That’s when the Oregon Humane Society stepped in to help.

The guinea pigs were living at a home in Lane County. OHS transported the critters to its cat and kitten intake center in Portland on Wednesday with the help of the Greenhill Humane Society and Lane County Animal Services.

The guinea pigs will be cared for at the center and given any medical help they need until they are ready for adoption.

“A crisis of this size called for collaboration. We are pleased to be working with our Lane County partner and Oregon Humane Society to help the guinea pigs and the people impacted by this situation,” said Cary Lieberman, Greenhill Humane Society Executive Director.

OHS haven’t yet announced when people will be able to adopt the guinea pigs but those interested in doing so should know there’s a special adoption process they’ll have to go through.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the need to help pets and people continues,” said Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO. “This situation is a great example of animal welfare agencies working together to serve our community,”

Click here to help support the OHS as it cares for the guinea pigs and nearly 600 other animals.