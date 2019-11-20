9th life: Sasha the cat back in Portland after 5 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After 5 years, Sasha is back in Portland.

Sasha the cat was found recently wandering the streets of Santa Fe, about 1200 miles from home. A microchip led Sasha back to her owner, Viktor Usov.

On Tuesday night, Sasha was hand-delivered to Usov after flying from Santa Fe to PDX through the help of the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and American Airlines.

Sasha is now a certified Chonk, but still loves belly rubs just as much as he did when he left home.



Shout out to @SFAnimalShelter and @AmericanAir who worked to make this reunion possible! pic.twitter.com/XgayqeuH3H — Emily Burris (@emilyburrisTV) November 20, 2019

Usov told KOIN 6 News Sasha was about a year old when his great adventure began. No one knows how he got to New Mexico, but Usov likes to think he went backpacking. Or hitchhiking.

“I guess I want to think he was on a great American adventure,” Usov told the shelter a few days ago.

Murad Kirdar flew with Sasha back to Portland and handed him over to Usov in the lobby at PDX.

Five years after wandering away from Portland, Sasha the cat was returned to his owner, Viktor Usov, at PDX, November 19, 2019 (KOIN)

