9th life: Sasha the cat back in Portland after 5 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After 5 years, Sasha is back in Portland.
Sasha the cat was found recently wandering the streets of Santa Fe, about 1200 miles from home. A microchip led Sasha back to her owner, Viktor Usov.
On Tuesday night, Sasha was hand-delivered to Usov after flying from Santa Fe to PDX through the help of the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and American Airlines.
Usov told KOIN 6 News Sasha was about a year old when his great adventure began. No one knows how he got to New Mexico, but Usov likes to think he went backpacking. Or hitchhiking.
“I guess I want to think he was on a great American adventure,” Usov told the shelter a few days ago.
Murad Kirdar flew with Sasha back to Portland and handed him over to Usov in the lobby at PDX.
Sasha is now a certified Chonk, but still loves belly rubs just as much as he did when he left home.
