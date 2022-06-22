PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A small kitten is now safe after getting trapped in the hood of a car on Highway 101 last Thursday, according to Newport Police Department.

When an officer saw a Dodge Charger pulled over with its hood up, he called for help.

Once the car was moved off the highway, officials worked to get the kitten out from the engine compartment. After several failed attempts, an employee with McDowell’s Automotive stepped in and “went above and beyond the call of duty,” police said.

NPD shared the rescue on Facebook, saying it’s “all in a day’s work.”

The kitten, dubbed Dodger Kitty, became “much calmer” after making it to the county animal shelter. Shelter employees told officials the feline is in good health.