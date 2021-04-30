AdoptAShelterPetDay at Oregon Humane Society

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, so what better day to head to Oregon Humane Society to find a pet in need of a home.

OHS has around 100 animals who are searching for their fur-ever home, including dogs, cats, and guinea pigs. Some have been surrendered by their owners because of life changes and challenges, while others have been rescued from neglect.

Adoption fees vary and include vaccines, spay/neuter, microchip, one month of pet insurance, a health exam with a vet of your choosing and a coupon from Mud Bay.

OHS doesn’t take walk-ins, but you can set up an appointment here.

Check out some of the adoptable pets:

Rowan – This beautiful dog came to OHS after his owners divorced. He longs for life in the country.

Raphael – This gorgeous dog came all the way from Oklahoma and loves to run with OHS volunteers.