PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An avian quarantine has been put in place for part of Lane County Thursday, just two days after state officials said bird flu had been detected in the region.

On Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that multiple Canada goose goslings collected from Alton Baker Park in Eugene had tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. State officials said a case of the disease was confirmed by the USDA.

Earlier in the month, officials in Oregon and Washington announced they had detected bird flu in some residents’ backyard flocks.

The quarantine will keep anyone from transporting any species of bird and prevent the movement of poultry in the designated area of the county. While the disease can devastate poultry trade, officials have said there is no immediate danger to the public.

The area includes large portions of Eugene and encompasses both sides of I-5 north of the city, extending as far north as Harrisburg. (Screenshot/ODA)

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has uploaded the area to an interactive map online where residents can enter their address to see if they are included.

An outbreak of bird flu was also detected in Linn County near the I-5 and Route 34 junction. Its radius extends several miles out and is also visible on ODA’s map.

ODA did not give an expiration date for the the avian quarantine but said it will last long enough for state and federal officials to study the area and ensure no more HPAI cases exist.