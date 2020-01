PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The baby cockatoo stolen from Bird Hut in October has made his way home.

Charlie was safely returned on Monday.

The store said a person bought the bird for $400 around Thanksgiving without knowing he was stolen. Another person spotted the bird with his new owner and alerted the store – who went to the area and was able to find the new owner.

The new owner happily returned the bird, who is valued at $2,200. He was 3-months old when he was stolen and was still bottle-fed.