PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived to shelters in Washington and Oregon looking for new homes.

The Humane Society of Southwest Washington said 15 of the nearly 4,000 beagles rescued, arrived around 11 a.m. Saturday at PDX.

The rescue spurred from a May Department of Justice lawsuit against Indiana-based Envigo RMS LLC, HSSW said. The DOJ claimed the facility violated the Animal Welfare Act at its Cumberland, Virginia facility.

HSSW said the facility has had several violations for issues including inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food. The beagles were turned over to The Humane Society for the United States in July.

“This is a monumental task and we’re grateful to partner with HSUS to help find new homes for these dogs,” says Andrea Bruno, HSSW President. “Any animal abuse or neglect is a tragedy, but the scale of this suffering is truly heartbreaking.”

According to HSSW, the exact ages of the dogs are unknown but they are expected to be two years or younger. Upon their arrival, HSSW says the beagles will receive medical exams, any necessary care and behavioral exams to determine the best home for them.

“Our first goal,” says Bruno “is to make sure these dogs are healthy and ready to be adopted. We live in such a generous community. When these dogs are ready for adoption, we know we will have many families ready to give them the happy, loving home they deserve.”

Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived at Humane Society shelters in Washington and Oregon, including these dogs at the Salem facility, August 20, 2022 (KOIN)

The humane society has yet to determine adoption dates for the dogs, but say they will be based on each dog’s needs.

The Oregon Humane Society said they will receive around 70 of the rescued beagles.

“Moving this many dogs is an ‘all hands on deck’ moment in animal welfare,” says Brian August, OHS Chief Operating Officer. “As one Oregon Humane Society with two campuses, in Portland and Salem, we can help even more dogs from this case.”

OHS said approximately 20 of the beagles will go to OHS’ Salem campus, while the others will go to the Portland location.

OHA said they dogs will be available for adoption around Aug. 23.

“It takes a massive network of compassionate, expert shelters and rescues to make an operation of this scale possible,” said Lindsay Hamrick, shelter outreach and engagement director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We are deeply grateful to each organization that is stepping up to find these dogs the loving homes they so deserve.”