PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A beaver is to blame for a brush fire at Multnomah Falls on Thursday night.

The Corbett Fire District said a beaver was trying to fall a tree when winds pushed the tree over onto a power line, which sparked the brush fire.

It took crews two hours to put out the fire. 20 firefighters, two engines, two brush rigs, and two water tenders were used and a water drafting site was set up at Rooster Rock to assist.