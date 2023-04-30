TVFR firefighters pull ducklings from an irrigation pipe in Beaverton. (TVFR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Firefighters with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue saved a group of ducklings from an irrigation pipe near Rita Drive and 130th Ave. in Beaverton on the evening of April 28.

“A concerned citizen noticed the daffy drain divers were stuck and called for professional backup,” Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue wrote on social media. “We are happy to report all were removed safely and promised to keep in a row, preferably above ground.”

TVFR spokesperson Rio Espinosa told KOIN 6 News that the rescued ducklings were returned to their mother in the nearby Cedar Mill Creek.

“The cute little ducklings and momma scurried off,” Espinosa said.