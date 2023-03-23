PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — March 23 marks National Puppy Day, and to celebrate the Humane Society for Southwest Washington is putting the spotlight on some of the adorable pups up for adoption.

Some of the canines looking for their forever homes are six mixed-breed puppies that are about 10 weeks old.

“For these little guys, they came to us looking for that second chance for a happy home,” said Sam Ellingson from HSSW. “They came in as a litter of ten and we have six of them left here today. And they’re ready to go home with that new family as early as today.”

Ellingson said this is an opportunity for people to help pets that don’t have a family to care or love them.

