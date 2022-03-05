PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “Condor 174 double-clutched herself,” said Kelli Walker with the Oregon Zoo. “It’s pretty unheard of.”

Condors generally lay one egg per year, she said. There are only about 500 condors in the world, so “every egg counts.”

Condor 174 is part of the Oregon Zoo’s Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation efforts for California condors. Her second egg this year is the rare double clutch.

Sometimes keepers take an egg from a nest box early in the season to encourage a condor to lay a second egg. But officials with the Oregon Zoo said this double clutch was a surprise.

Oregon Zoo condors

So far this year, condors have laid 13 eggs. Nine are fertile and at least one more egg is expected.

Since 2003 more than 70 chicks have hatched at the center, officials said. Several eggs laid by condors at the Oregon Zoo were placed in wild nests to hatch.