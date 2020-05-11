Creswell man, dog survive black bear attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 72-year-old man and his dog survived an attack by a black bear on Sunday.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said the man was hiking down a forest road five miles west of Creswell near Camas Swale Road when his dog spotted the bear and ran up to it. The bear started attacking the dog, so the man tried to yell at it when it began attacking him.

The man was able to fight back and scare the bear off. He and his dog were both injured but made it home about a mile away before being taken to the hospital for treatment.

ODFW said the man suffered lacerations and punctures on his forearm as well as lacerations to his torso and head. He was released from the hospital the same day. His dog was treated by a veterinarian and both are expected to recover.

ODFW officials got a description of the bear from the man, who said it had a cream colored muzzle. Officials managed to find the bear and killed it around 5:30 p.m. They said they are not certain it is the same bear but “there is a very good chance” it is.

Black bear attacks are very rare in Oregon, with a population of around 25,000-30,000 statewide. There have been four other reported black bear attacks since 1988.

Here are some tips for what to do if you encounter a bear.