Dog survives 4 gunshots, up for adoption in Bend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A three-year-old Australian Shepard that survived being shot by his owner in Bend is now up for adoption.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon said Bucky was discovered on December 11. Good Samaritans took him to a veterinarian where they discovered four bullet wounds to his head and shoulders.

They called his survival miraculous.

His owner was arrested and charged with animal abuse.

The Humane Society said Bucky has some behavioral difficulties and requires a special family to take him in.

