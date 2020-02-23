Dog trio Will, Grace and Karen find loving forever home

Will, Grace, and Karen with their two new owners and their two new doggy siblings. February 22, 2020 (Courtesy Puplandia Dog Rescue)

Will, Grace, and Karen now have two new doggy siblings!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A trio of rescue pups has found their forever home, Puplandia Dog Rescue was happy to report on Saturday.

Will, Grace, and Karen were adopted by a retired couple with a quiet home and huge backyard this weekend, said the rescue group. There are even two other dogs at the home, making for a very furry family.

(Courtesy Puplandia Dog Rescue)

KOIN 6 News first reported on the special three earlier this month when a call was put out to find them a good home. The trio of Maltese senior dogs was found almost dead last April by the volunteer-run, non-profit rescue group.

“Somebody had posted online that there was a dog dying in a backyard and they had called for a welfare check and police had come out and they weren’t able to get in,” said Puplandia foster mom, Brooke Benson. The dogs’ owner had passed away. By the time Puplandia was able to step in and rescue the trio, Karen had a faint pulse and an open wound. All three had severely matted fur.

They had a brother, Jack, but he passed away shortly after from lymphoma.

Puplandia cleaned the dogs and helped to get them healthy again, but realized the next challenge was finding them a home where they could all stay together.

(Courtesy Puplandia Dog Rescue)

“What we discovered about this pack specifically is that they have to be together,” said Benson. “We thought we could adopt one out, two out — but when you separate them, they have seizures. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

In the Saturday update, Will, Grace, and Karen’s foster mom said, “My tears are of pure happiness, I have loved fostering and caring for them, I have loved watching them grow and learn and I’m so, so thankful they have found home!”

Read the full update on Will, Grace, and Karen: