Doorbell camera spots cougar near Forest Park in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cougar was spotted on a family’s home surveillance cameras in Northwest Portland last week.

They said the cameras captured the animal around 4 a.m. last Tuesday. They live close to the first tunnel before you get into Forest Park via Cornell Rd.

The cougar can be seen walking into their yard from the park and then heading back down the cliffside.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife say cougar sightings are rare in Oregon. Their primarily food source is deer, but they will also consume elk, raccoons, bighorn sheep, and other mammals and birds. 

