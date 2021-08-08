Dozens of adoptable dogs arrive in Oregon from Oklahoma

Volunteers and staff with the Oregon Humane Society carry dogs and puppies off their flight from Oklahoma Saturday. (Oregon Human Society)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Forty-five dogs and puppies were welcomed off a flight from Oklahoma Saturday afternoon by Oregon Humane Society volunteers and staff thanks to an interstate partnership designed to find homes for adoptable pets.

The animals were brought to the state through Fetch Fido a Flight, an Oklahoma nonprofit started by a former Oregon resident.

According to OHS, this was the first pet transport from Oklahoma of 2021.

OHS’ own program, Second Chance, takes in pets from local owners and overcapacity shelters across the state. According to the nonprofit, it has found homes for nearly 10,000 pets since it moved to an adoption-by-appointment system because of the pandemic.

The furry transplants from Oklahoma will be available for adoption beginning Aug. 16 and will be posted on the humane society’s website.