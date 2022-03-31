Some of the dogs need special or unique homes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Dozens of dogs requiring special or unique homes have been waiting at the Oregon Humane Society for up to a year, and the shelter hopes hosting public walk-throughs will create some love-at-first-sight moments for their future owners.

Oregon Humane Society is currently open for the public to walk through Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. People can also view pets and schedule an appointment online.

Adoptions are still by appointment only, but Oregon Humane Society’s Customer Care Manager Eleena Fikhman said they can typically schedule a same-day meeting if a client comes in.

Oregon Humane Society has more than 50 dogs available for adoption. Of those, dozens have been waiting up to a year to find a home. There is never a time limit for how long a pet can stay at Oregon Humane Society. However, the shelter says the interest in dogs requiring special or unique homes has diminished and not kept pace with the growing need from the community and shelter partners.

“We know Portland loves dogs and we are hoping that members of our community will step up to open their heart and homes to some of these special pets,” Fikhman said.

One of the dogs available for adoption is Lola, who was rescued as a stray after Hurricane Ida in September 2021.

Another is Luca, who’s been at OHS since March 2021 and is part of the Behavior Modification Program. He’s been working with trainers to learn new skills to be successful in a home.

Peanut is originally from Afghanistan and was brought to the U.S. in 2021. She’s looking for a special home that will provide patience and lots of activity.

For anyone who’s unable to adopt a dog at this time, OHS asks people to consider sponsoring a pet, making a tribute gift, or purchasing an item from the OHS Wish List.