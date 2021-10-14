Dozens of pets seized from Woofin Palooza can now find forever homes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A judge has ruled that dozens of animals seized from an unlicensed pet rescue and boarding facility in Northeast Portland can be placed in permanent homes.

Multnomah County Animal Services seized 65 cats and 52 dogs from Woofin Palooza on Aug. 11, 2020 amid an ongoing investigation into alleged animal abuse.

A Multnomah County circuit court judge found 89 of the seized animals, along with six kittens born in county care since August of 2020, should be forfeited to animal services.

MCAS said the status of the remaining animals will be determined at a later date.

The county can now work to place the 95 animals in permanent homes. MCAS said foster volunteers who cared for many of the dogs and cats for over a year will be given the chance to officially adopt them.

Any pets that are not adopted by their foster families will be up for public adoption. People interested in adopting can view the available animals online and submit applications.

The MCAS shelter in Troutdale is not open to the public at this time.