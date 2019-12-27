Fa-la-la-llama: Therapy animals visit Peacock Lane

The animals visited the popular street as a special thank-you to one homeowner

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A couple of camelids paid a surprise visit to Portland’s festive Peacock Lane to the delight of merry-makers on Thursday night.

A homeowner on Peacock Lane in Portland designed a llama-themed display in honor of Rojo the late therapy llama, Dec. 26, 2019. (KOIN)

Napoleon the alpaca and Smokey the llama from Mountain Peaks Therapy Llamas and Alpacas were brought to the street as a special thank-you to one homeowner whose llama-themed holiday display honored the organization and their famous llama, Rojo.

Rojo passed away in November. For 12 years, the llama served as a therapy animal at adult care centers, special-needs groups and schools in and around Portland and Vancouver. KOIN 6 News was at his official retirement party on Oct. 27.

Napoleon the alpaca brings holiday cheer to Peacock Lane in Portland, Dec. 26, 2019. (KOIN)