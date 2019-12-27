Fa-la-la-llama: Therapy animals visit Peacock Lane

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A couple of camelids paid a surprise visit to Portland’s festive Peacock Lane to the delight of merry-makers on Thursday night.
Napoleon the alpaca and Smokey the llama from Mountain Peaks Therapy Llamas and Alpacas were brought to the street as a special thank-you to one homeowner whose llama-themed holiday display honored the organization and their famous llama, Rojo.
Rojo passed away in November. For 12 years, the llama served as a therapy animal at adult care centers, special-needs groups and schools in and around Portland and Vancouver. KOIN 6 News was at his official retirement party on Oct. 27.
