PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s a jungle out there! A cat chased off a coyote in a southwest Portland neighborhood just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Ring doorbell video captured the coyote sniffing around a home near PCC’s Sylvania campus.

But that coyote didn’t count on Kevin the cat.

Kevin jumped into action, sending the coyote packing — first out of the yard – then into the neighbor’s property across the street.