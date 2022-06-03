Fences for Fido has helped close to 3,000 dogs in the last 13 years.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For most people, letting their dog roam free in the backyard is a common routine — but not all pets have the same opportunity.

Fences for Fido, which is an organization that started in Portland, builds fences free of charge for pet owners who would otherwise keep their dogs on chains, tethers or in small enclosures. The nonprofit also provides food and other services.

“Unleashing a dog and taking it off its tether is one of the most beautiful things you’ve ever seen,” Fences for Fido Co-founder Katrina Kennedy said. “The dog is so happy and so appreciative and goes to every volunteer, and it’s almost seeming to thank them for giving them that freedom.”

With more than a decade in the community, the organization has expanded to the Oregon coast, Southwest Washington, Central Oregon, the Willamette Valley and the Warm Springs Reservation.

The nonprofit partners with the Oregon Humane Society and other local partners to provide services to those who qualify.

“Every time we’ve unchained a dog, people are crying. It’s a moment releasing an innocent being off of a chain,” Kennedy noted.

This summer, Fences for Fido will host its first gala since the coronavirus pandemic. The event will start at 6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7 at Oswego Hills Winery.

Organizers hope to fundraise $30,000. According to Kennedy, it takes $1,000 to build each fence for a pet owner.

For more information on the event, visit here.