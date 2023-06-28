PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Fourth of July is around the corner and while the holiday might be all fun and celebration for humans, it can be a nightmare for pets.

The loud boom of “bombs bursting in air” can terrify dogs and cats. Sometimes they’ll cower under a bed and other times their fear can drive them into a stressed frenzy, causing them to run away or escape a house if they can.

That’s why local animal shelters remind pet owners to take precautions during the holiday.

Every year, Portland-area animal shelters see an influx of lost dogs and cats during the holiday. These are pets that bolted away from their owners because of their fear of fireworks. Even explosions miles away can be frightening for pets.

The Oregon Humane Society has advice pet owners should follow to keep their animals safe.

First, keep all pets indoors, especially during neighborhood firework displays. Distressed pets should be kept in a room with closed windows and a secure door.

Scared dogs can easily escape through a screen door or window.

The Oregon Humane Society said don’t bring your dog to watch a large commercial firework display. This creates a greater risk of them running away and becoming lost in an unfamiliar area.

Second, all pets, even indoor-only cats, should wear a collar with an identification tag on it on the Fourth of July. The tag should be labeled with the owner’s name and telephone number. Pets should also be microchipped.

Third, owners should walk their dogs in the early evening, long before it gets dark and the fireworks start.

Lastly, for dogs that have strong reactions to fireworks, the Oregon Humane Society recommends owners speak to their veterinarian about the possibility of using sedatives.

The Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter in Hillsboro also recommends pet owners check their fences to make sure there are no loose boards, holes or other places where a frightened dog could escape. All gates should be securely latched.

If dogs are outside during the Fourth of July, even in an owner’s backyard, the Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter recommends keeping them on a secure leash. Make sure they can’t slip out of their collar or harness.

The Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter said anyone who finds a lost pet around the time of the Fourth of July holiday should call the shelter first at 503-846-7039 before bringing the animal to the shelter. Shelter staff may have information about a reported lost pet and could help with a quick reunion.

Anyone who finds a stray animal should keep it with them until a local animal shelter is open and ready to receive them.

Pets found in the Portland area can be brought to the Oregon Humane Society, Clackamas County Dog Services, the Humane Society for Southwest Washington, Multnomah County Animal Services, the Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter or Clark County Animal Protection and Control.

Pets found near Salem can be brought to the Oregon Humane Society’s Salem campus or Marion County Dog Services.