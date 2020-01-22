First image captured of gray wolf northwest of Medford

File-This Jan. 26,2007 file photo showing a Mexican Grey Wolf exhaling in cold weather as he walks in his den at the Stone Zoo in Stoneham, Mass. Federal wildlife managers are expected to announce Wednesday how many endangered wolves are in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona. Since efforts began in 1998 to return Mexican gray wolves to the Southwest, the population has never topped 60, far below what biologists had expected by now.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola,File)

A game camera captured the image in the Sams Valley area

SAMS VALLEY, Ore. (AP) – A Jacksonville man has captured the first image of a confirmed gray wolf northwest of Medford.

The Mail Tribune reports one of Eric Anderson’s game cameras picked up the image on Jan. 3 of a gray wolf on the federal Bureau of Land Management land in the Sams Valley area northwest of Lower Table Rock.

He discovered that and several other images of the wolf Monday when he hiked into the area to check the cameras.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife wolf biologist Sam Dodenhoff viewed some of Anderson’s photos this week and confirmed the identity.