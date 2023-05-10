Rocky the snowy owl in the Great Northwest. (Oregon Zoo / photo by Michael Durham.)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you plan to visit the Oregon Zoo anytime soon, it will surely be a hoot!

The Oregon Zoo shared Wednesday that two new snowy owls are settling into the North American area this month.

The two owls, Rocky and Banff, arrived with the zoo last month after their move was recommended by the Specials Survival Plan for snowy owls, which is a program to help protect at-risk species.

“Snowy owls are known for their striking appearance, and Rocky and Banff are no exception,” said Jennifer Osburn Eliot from the Oregon Zoo. “As a male, Banff’s feathers are bright white, while female Rocky’s feathers are white with a dark bar pattern.”

According to the zoo, snowy owls tend to spend much of their time on the ground, unlike their other owl relatives. Eliot said they are also active during the day, especially near dawn and dusk.

Snowy owls are threatened in the wild by habitat loss due to climate change.