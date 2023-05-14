Five ducklings were rescued from a storm drain by Longview Fire Department (Longview Fire)

5 ducklings safely out of storm drain and back with momma

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A distressed mother duck caused a commotion Sunday morning, but luckily Longview Fire Department was able to quack the case.

Around 11:15 a.m., John Deveny, an employee with Lower Columbia College maintenance, was working near 20th Avenue and Olympia Way when he spotted a distressed-looking mother duck loitering near a storm drain.

Upon investigating, Deveny said he found several ducklings stuck in a storm drain. That’s when Longview Fire came to the rescue.

Fire crews arrived at the scene and said they used a prybar to open the storm drain which allowed firefighter Mitch Alberts to climb into the basin and remove the five ducklings.

Longview Fire crew members pose with rescued ducklings (Longview Fire)

During the rescue, the mother duck with several other ducklings had moved away from the scene but they were spotted and the ducklings were safely returned to their family.