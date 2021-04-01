Get ready to see Nora at the Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, Ore. ­(KOIN) — Beloved polar bear Nora is back on display at the Oregon Zoo on Thursday.

Nora came to the Oregon Zoo in 2016 from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium after her mother began leaving her unattended in the den for prolonged periods of time. She was moved to Utah in 2017 in order to build a new Polar Passage habitat.

The Polar Passage is not quite complete yet, but visitors can still see Nora from walkways around it. She is typically most active before 11 a.m, her keepers said.

Nora weighs 500 pounds and has permanent skeletal structural issues that give her an unusual gait and will require special management throughout her lifetime.

Another female polar bear will join Nora in Portland in the fall.