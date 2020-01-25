Golden retriever rescued from frozen river in central Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A golden retriever was rescued from Little Deschutes River on Friday by a Good Samaritan and a Deschutes County deputy.

The Sheriff’s Office said Lucy, the 5-year-old golden retriever, was spotted near exhaustion and nearly drowning. The Good Samaritan and the deputy were able to pull her from the river.

She was examined by a veterinarian and reunited with her owners. It’s unclear how she got away from them and into the river.