Golden retriever rescued from frozen river in central Oregon

5-year-old Lucy reunited with her owners

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Lucy the golden retriever was rescued in Deschutes County, January 24 2019. (Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A golden retriever was rescued from Little Deschutes River on Friday by a Good Samaritan and a Deschutes County deputy.

The Sheriff’s Office said Lucy, the 5-year-old golden retriever, was spotted near exhaustion and nearly drowning. The Good Samaritan and the deputy were able to pull her from the river.

She was examined by a veterinarian and reunited with her owners. It’s unclear how she got away from them and into the river.

