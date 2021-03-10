Gray whale spotted in Columbia River near Ridgefield

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some excited fisherman spotted a gray whale on the Columbia River on Tuesday.
Three employees of Brad’s Killer Fishing Gear – Carson Grant, JT Kaul and Corky Reed – were testing new fishing gear for the company when they spotted what they believe is a California gray whale following them for about 4 miles. They said they were in the Ridgefield area.
Gray whales are rarely seen in the Columbia River. According to NOAA, they are known for their curiosity toward boats.
“Gray whales are known for their curiosity toward boats in some locations and are the focus of whale watching and ecotourism along the west coast of North America. Gray whales make one of the longest annual migrations of any mammal, traveling about 10,000 miles round-trip and in some cases upwards of 14,000 miles. On their migration routes they face threats from vessel strikes, entanglement in fishing gear, and other sources of disturbance.”NOAA