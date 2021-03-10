Gray whale spotted in Columbia River near Ridgefield

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some excited fisherman spotted a gray whale on the Columbia River on Tuesday.

Three employees of Brad’s Killer Fishing Gear – Carson Grant, JT Kaul and Corky Reed – were testing new fishing gear for the company when they spotted what they believe is a California gray whale following them for about 4 miles. They said they were in the Ridgefield area.

Gray whales are rarely seen in the Columbia River. According to NOAA, they are known for their curiosity toward boats.