Adoption fees for adult dogs will be waived Dec. 26 through Dec. 31

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Celebrating the last week of 2023, Oregon Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs one year and older.

Adoption fees will be waived Dec. 26 through Dec. 31 at Oregon Humane Society’s Portland and Salem locations.

The organization says there are nearly 100 dogs and puppies looking for homes — noting all adoptions include up-to-date vaccines, spay/neuter, microchip, and a certificate for a free health exam.

“I can’t think of a better way to begin 2024 than with a new four-legged best friend,” Eleena Fikhman, OHS Director of Adoptions said. “Dogs bring so much joy and unconditional love to our lives, and giving a dog in need a home is one of the most heartwarming things you can do.”

OHS Portland and Salem locations are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 26-30 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 31.

OHS offers adoptions on a walk-in basis at their Salem location and by appointment in Portland.