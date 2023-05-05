PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Humane Society for Southwest Washington is celebrating people and pets through its annual Walk/Run for the Animals happening this weekend.

The largest pet-friendly walk/run kicks off Saturday at Esther Short Park in downtown Vancouver. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with the run and the walk beginning at 9 a.m. and 9:20 a.m., respectively.

The fun doesn’t stop there though. Following the walk/run, HSSW will be throwing an after-party at Heathen Brewing.

Through the event, HSSW hopes to raise $250,000 that it says will be used to make a “lifesaving difference for pets in need.” As of early Friday morning, donations for the rescue are just shy of $213,000.

Sadie Mae is a 2-year-old Border Collie mix HSSW is fundraising for at its walk/run event (KOIN).

One of the dogs that will benefit from this year’s Walk/Run for Animals is Sadie Mae, a 2-year-old Border Collie mix who is missing a leg. Although she had to have her leg removed due to an injury, with the help of HSSW, “she can run around the space with no problems at all — chasing balls, doing all the things a regular four-legged dog would do,” said Sam Ellingson with HSSW.

The fundraiser is for “more than finding pets homes. We find homes for thousands of animals every year, but we also do incredible work with dogs like Sadie Mae,” said Ellingson. “The donations that come in through [the] walk/run that’s what makes it possible, it makes it possible for us to give pets who need a little something extra — that second chance — so they can find that happy home.”

There is still time to sign up. Those interested in the run can register online here. Donations can also be made online.

Learn more about the event by watching the preview in the video player above.