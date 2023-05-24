Hundreds of recently hatched northern leopard froglets are growing at the Oregon Zoo before they are released into a Washington refuge (Oregon Zoo)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Considered endangered in Washington since 1999, hundreds of northern leopard frogs will soon be hoppy and healthy thanks to the Oregon Zoo.

Brought to the zoo as eggs earlier in spring, the froglets recently hatched and the zoo said they are growing fast.

“They’re growing bigger every day,” said Jen Osburn Eliot, who oversees the zoo’s Great Northwest area. “They’ll be ready to hop back to the wild before we know it.”

Northern leopard frogs are native to Oregon, Washington and western Canada, but they have rapidly disappeared in the wild. In Washington, the frogs have been listed as endangered since 1999 and the Eliot said there is only one known population left in the wild there.

“Every froglet counts,” said Osburn Eliot. “There’s only one known population of northern leopard frogs left in Washington state, and we want to do everything we can to help bring them back.”

The zoo said that the cause for their population decline is unknown, but the frogs are impacted by habitat loss, disease, pollution, climate change, and competition from non-native species.

The goal of letting the frogs grow in the zoo, Eliot says, is to help protect against those outside threats.

“We received the eggs earlier this month, and the froglets started hatching right away,” Osburn Eliot said. “We’ll keep them safe and fed until later this summer when they have a better chance of surviving on their own.”

Working with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, who gather the eggs, the Oregon Zoo plays an important role in protecting the frogs until they can be released into the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge in Washington.