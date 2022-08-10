The Salt & Straw Pup Cup is human-grade and safe for dogs, the ice cream company says. Photo courtesy Salt & Straw

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –- It’s the dog days of summer and Salt & Straw has a new way for K-9s to beat the heat.

The Portland-based ice cream shop announced Tuesday that it will soon be offering “Pup Cups” — human-grade coconut ice cream for dogs to enjoy.

Scoop shops will begin serving the cops on August 19th for $3.75 and the cups can be shipped nationwide as a 12-pack starting August 26.

In addition to coconut ice cream, the dog-friendly ice cream is made with bits of apples and carrots, and has sweet potato ribbons swirling throughout it.

Salt & Straw’s pup cup will be made with coconut ice cream, apples, carrots and sweet potatoes. Photo courtesy Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw founders Kim and Tyler Malek are dog owners themselves and know the important role dogs play in people’s lives. They wanted to create a sweet treat their four-legged friends could enjoy.

“With a continued focus on further building a community that includes our furry companions, it was important to put the same level of intention into their first ever ice cream for dogs that is put into all of their other ice creams,” Salt & Straw wrote in a news release

The ingredients in the pup cups aren’t just safe for dogs, humans can eat them too.

National Dog Day is August 26 and to celebrate, Salt & Straw plans to host “Yappy Hours” on August 22-26. From 2-4 p.m. on those days, customers can bring their dogs and receive one complimentary pup cup with the purchase of ice cream.