Kitten without eyes finds a forever home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Humane Society is happy to report that Ilene, the kitten born without eyes, has found a forever home just in time for the holidays!

Ilene the blind kitten. (Oregon Humane Society)

A woman and her 3 children heard about Ilene through social media and were waiting for the shelter doors to open the very next day so that they could take her home. OHS said the adoption was a “touching” pairing: Alanna, the mother, had recently adopted 3 teenage children after being their foster parent for years.

Ilene, the kitten born without eyes, and her new family. (Oregon Humane Society)

The family is also one of OHS’s pet foster families. In the past they have helped the organization care for kittens and puppies in need of special attention. According to a blog post on the adoption, Alanna and her kids have bottle-fed infant pets and have cared for puppies after surgery.

“The kids really wanted to bring Ilene into their family to give her the best life ever,” said an OHS spokesperson on the adoption.

