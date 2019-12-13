Kitten without eyes up for adoption at Oregon Humane Society

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A kitten without eyes will be available for adoption on Saturday at the Oregon Humane Society.
Ilene the kitten was found in the pouring rain in a pile of trash in Madera, California. Someone heard her cries and took her to a shelter.
She was brought to Oregon and had surgery on her eyes to prevent infections. It’s likely she was born blind but it could have been from trauma or infection.
The Humane Society said her condition has slowed her down a bit but she is still happy and playful.
Resources are available for the family who decides to adopt Ilene on how to care for a blind kitten.
