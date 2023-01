PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The spotlight is getting put on some fabulous felines this weekend.

It’s Reigning Cats presents Let It Snow, an all-breed international cat show. With more than 40 breeds entered in the show, attendees will get to see some rare breeds.

There are four separate rings happening simultaneously during the two-day event.

Kohr Harlan went out to the Holiday Inn Portland Airport in Northeast Portland to find out more on this “purrfect” show.